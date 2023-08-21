Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 21, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Heat and humidity are making a roaring comeback over the state. We start the week with 3 back to back to back fully sunny, hot and very humid days. The ridge over this heat dome peaks to our NW in the upper midwest, and as such we see an active precipitation pattern developing over MI and northern WI, starting tomorrow. By midweek , this active band of precipitation will stretch into SW Ontario. WE think a few showers and storms can push in to NW Ohio and north central Ohio overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. Then we see a better organized round of heat based instability over the state Thursday night into Friday. Pop up showers and storms for friday night into Saturday morning will be mostly centered over central Ohio. The threat of rain will put a bit of a lid on temps for Thursday through Saturday, but humidity stays quite high, and heat indices will stay in the mid 90s. The map below shows rain potential for the Wednesday night through saturday midday time frame.

The rest of the weekend is warm and muggy, but precipitation free. We stay dry through next monday as well. Tuesday we can see a few scattered showers in central and eastern Ohio, amounting to .25″-.75″ and 60% coverage. We clear out and finally get some cooler air in for the end of the 10 day forecast window next Wednesday and Thursday.