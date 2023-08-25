Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 25, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

After another round of strong storms overnight last night we see our weather pattern calm down a bit today. Cooler temps are expected, mostly due to clouds that will be more dominant through the day, and then a bit of a wind shift behind the front that moved through last night and this morning. We will see some sun today, and humidity stays elevated for most of your Friday, meaning while it will not be as hot, we can’t call the weather comfortable yet. Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun. We can’t rule out a few showers coming out of Ontario into NE OHio, as well as a few showers down near the OH River, but generally, we do not expect significant precipitation over a large part of the state. We see humidity really pull back for Sunday with pleasant temps, which will lead to a comfortable set up.

Next week is predominantly dry. However, we are still watching one moisture threat closer to midweek. A minor trough slips through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and that may trigger a few scattered showers. If these hold together, we are looking mostly at northern parts of Ohio, and generally north of US 20. But stay tuned. From Wednesday forward through the Labor Day Weekend, we should be sunny, warm and dry and see relatively low humidity values. However while we stay warm, we should note that on average, temps will be about 3-6 degrees below normal – very comfortable overall. The map below shows temps next week as compared to normal.