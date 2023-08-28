Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 28, 2023

Share Facebook

We are almost completely dry over the next 10 days in Ohio. Today we continue with a very pleasant forecast, with full sun, near to below normal temps and low humidity. A disturbance coming through MI and the Great Lakes tomorrow will throw more clouds into Ohio, but most generally that will be it. We do have to watch for an isolated shower in a few areas of NW and north central OH tomorrow afternoon and evening, but again, we think the coverage is minimal and the threat of moisture pretty low over all. Central and southern areas have no chance.

We are back to sunny skies Wednesday, but will stay on the cooler side through Friday morning. For the Labor Day holiday weekend, we are warming up and will see humidity levels climb as well. We expect a sunny, hot and humid Sunday-Labor Day period, with heat and humidity holding the rest of next week. There is a minor disturbance coming through MN and WI next Tuesday, but the current track is due east, meaning moisture can fall in MI and Ontario, but we do not think moisture has much of a chance down here. Our dry stretch may push past 14 days pretty easily, as we do not see much moisture building to the west or NW. In fact, it may take some tropical moisture coming up from the south to bring us any good chance of rain. The map below shows cumulative rains for the coming 10 days.