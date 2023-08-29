Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 29, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunshine to start today, but we still have a disturbance working across the Great Lakes that will bring a threat of a few scattered showers late this afternoon and evening. The system bring rain predominantly to MI, but tonight a few showers can drop into NW Ohio, and clouds associated with the frontal system will work down to about I-70. Rain coverage will be under 30% in NW Ohio, rain totals only a few hundredths to a tenth or two. We want to stress that the overwhelming majority of the state will stay dry tonight.

Tomorrow we are cooler and less humid again and that pattern holds through Thursday as well. Later in the week and weekend we stay dry, but temps climb and we also get more humid. We expect well above normal temps for Sunday and Labor Day Monday with high humidity levels. The warm and humid pattern continues through the rest of next week as well, Tuesday through Friday as we finish out the 10 day forecast period.

Dryness persists into the 11-16 day window and we potentially can be rain free all the way through at least the 13th of September. This forecast will help crops turn faster and dry down very quickly. The map below shows potential rain totals for the combined period through September 13th….its not very much liquid at all.