Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 3, 2023

A bit warmer and more humid today, but we still see good sunshine over the entire state. Showers and storms affecting southern IN this afternoon are looking to dive southeast, so we are even leaving rain out of the forecast this afternoon and tonight in far SW Ohio. We may see a few more clouds and a renegade shower or two tomorrow as cooler air works south again briefly, but nothing to really get too super excited about. The state generally turns out partly sunny tomorrow, before going mostly sunny, warm and significantly more humid over the weekend.

The next significant threat of rain and thunderstorm action comes after midnight Sunday night and all day Monday . Showers and storms will bring potential for .25″-1.5″ rains over about 80% of the state. A few areas may see showers linger into the overnight Monday as well, but generally we are done with meaningful rian before sunrise Tuesday. The map below is an updated look at cumulative totals from this event

Tuesday through the rest of next week we expect a mix of clouds and sun. We are cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday, Cloud threats are likely a bit higher those days vs. later in the week, and we won’t rule out a renegade shower Wednesday. Friday features scattered showers with 50% coverage and totals of .1″-.5″. Temps stay near to a bit below normal, meaning we do not have any oppressive heat in this forecast at all.