Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 30, 2023

Cooler, drier air takes control of Ohio today. Behind the front that passed last night we have significantly lower humidity and that will hold through tomorrow as well. Expect a good deal of sun today and tomorrow with the pleasant temps.

Dry weather is expected through the entirety of the next 10 days – no real chance of precipitation at all. We are warmer for Friday and very warm over the holiday weekend. Humidity values climb as well. Then, the heat and humidity hold through next week as well. Temps will average about 10 degrees above normal from Sunday through next Friday. Sunshine dominates. The map below shows precipitation vs. normal for the entire 10 day window. We will dry down fast.