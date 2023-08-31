Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 31, 2023

Share Facebook

No change in the dry forecast this morning. We are a little bit warmer today than yesterday, but still quite comfortable with low humidity. Temps continue to climb tomorrow and over the weekend. In fact, we will likely see well above normal temps for Sunday and monday, and humidity will be significantly higher as well, making for more uncomfortable conditions.

We stay sunny, hot and dry through most of the rest of next week. We cant rule out a few showers popping up next thursday out of heat based instability, but we only see about 30% coverage at best with rain totals of .1″-.5″. We are back to dry weather for next Friday adn to finish the following weekend. So, we continue to see well below normal precipitation over the 10 day combined period, as the map shows below. Drying will remain fast and intense.