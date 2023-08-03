Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 4, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny, very warm and humid today and tomorrow. However, we remain precipitation free over Ohio through early Sunday. Our next good threat of moisture comes late sunday through Monday. Rain and thunderstorms remain a solid bet in that time frame with .25″-1.5″ rain totals over gust % of the state. The map below shows updated totals and spread.

Next Tuesday we dry down again. We will be cooler and less humid. The rain free pattern goes through Thursday. Scattered showers and storms return overnight thursday night into early Friday. Rain totals there look to be another .25″-1″ with coverage at 60%. Instability lingers through Saturday midday and may produce lingering showers. Then we return to a drier pattern for next Sunday into the start of the following week. We still have no reason to look at this forecast as anything more than “timely rain”. There is no oppressive heat in our outlook.