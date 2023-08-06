Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Wet weather to start the week as we have a nice batch of rain moving through Ohio. We end up with an additional .25″-1″ of moisture today across about 70% of the state. This will generally be gentle rain, with thunderstorms action limited to areas in the far south, and mostly across the border into Kentucky.

We turn out dry with partly to mostly sunny skies over the state tomorrow and Wednesday. Temps will be near normal, but we stay humid. On Thursday, rains return with another round of showers and storms giving .25″-.75″ totals on coverage at around 80%.

Behind that system, we see more unsettled conditions for Friday through the weekend. We cant rule out scattered showers, although daily coverage each day will be 30% or less. If rains are not around, we turnout partly sunny at the minimum each of the 3 days. We do not see any significant dryness problems through the weekend.

Monday through Wednesday of next week we can expect partly sunny skies and temps near to a bit below normal. Still, the overall 10 day forecast is one of “timely rains”. The map below shows cumulative 10 day rain amounts for all of Ohio.