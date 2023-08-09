Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Humidity will be on the rise today as sun gives way to clouds. We have another round of rain and thunderstorm action on the way, starting late this evening, ramping up overnight and going through most of tomorrow. Rain totals are expected to be in the .25″-1.8″ range with coverage at about 70% of the state. A large chunk of that coverage comes south of I-70. The map below shows the set up for tonight and tomorrow.

We dry down a bit for Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies. For saturday, we have scattered showers and thunderstorms in northern and especially northeastern areas, with rain totals of .25″-1″ and coverage at 40%. But the rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday we are back to sunny, dry weather statewide.

Monday brings rain and thunderstorms midday, afternoon and evening, rain totals of .25″-.75″ and 80% coverage. Then dry for Tuesday and most of next Wednesday. Temps will be a bit cooler, but humidity stays high. Showers next Thursday produce half an inch or less, and then we revert to drier weather to finish next week and start the weekend.

Overall, we still see no reason to not call this timely rain, beneficial for crops. Temps will stay in line with expectations for a wetter pattern like this.