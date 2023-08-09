Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards Workforce Development & Ag Literacy Grants

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded grants to fund efforts in agriculture-related programming created to enhance agricultural literacy efforts while creating pathways for young people to learn about the variety and viability of careers in agriculture. The new Workforce Development & Ag Literacy grants are designed exclusively for county Farm Bureaus.

“We believe that the key to a vital agricultural industry in the next decade and beyond that is helping young people understand all the growth opportunities agriculture has to offer,” said Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. “By helping young people gain a better understanding of agriculture, we introduce them to the educational and employment possibilities related to farming.”

A total of four grants were awarded to county Farm Bureaus in the amount of $5,000 each. This funding may be used for new education programs or to expand existing programs that focus on grades 6-12.

Following are those organizations awarded grants in the 2023 grant cycle:

Brown County Farm Bureau’s Ag Literacy in the Classroom and On Wheels

This new agriculture literacy project involves the Brown County Educational Service Center, three Brown County school districts’ junior high vocational agriculture programs, Green Acres Environmental Educational Center and 15 local agribusinesses. Students in the junior high vocational agriculture programs at Ripley, Eastern and Georgetown School Districts will be involved in a multifaceted project to introduce students to agricultural careers and workforce opportunities.

Holmes County Farm Bureau’s Life Skills Camp and Career Fair

This program, in partnership with Holmes County OSU Extension, will offer several ways for youth in Holmes County and beyond to learn essential skills to live independently, while also connecting them with employers in the county. This camp will be intended for participants aged 16-21 and will feature careers in all facets of agriculture.

Muskingum County Farm Bureau’s Building for the Future of Agriculture

The Three Gables Building at the Muskingum County Fair will be designed to focus on careers in agriculture. Youth will be able to interact with displays about different career paths in the field of agriculture and participate in hands-on activities, encouraging youth to discover careers in agriculture that might interest them.

Pike County Farm Bureau’s Ag Career Connections

This program will highlight the many career opportunities connected to agriculture, food, and natural resources. With school programming developed with Pike County OSU Extension, the connection will be made between the food youth eat and agriculture. This will provide students with real-life examples. Once this connection is made, students can explore the many career paths that are involved in agriculture, including all aspects of the food supply system and the various levels of education required for agriculture-related careers.