Ohio Holstein Association Summer Breeder Tour

By Barb Lumley

The Ohio Holstein Association will hold a Summer Breeder Tour on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Kiko Farms, Jim Jr., Evan and Harrison Kiko and Families, 813 Fox Avenue SE, Paris, Ohio. The events will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the cattle and facilities open for viewing. Lunch will be held at 12:00 p.m. RSVPs are strongly recommended by Monday, Aug. 7 and can be made by calling Paul Haskins at 419-618-4028 or Evan Kiko at 330-205-9354. At 1 p.m. Katie Esselburn, Lely Farm Management Support Advisor, will be the speaker. At 2 p.m. the cattle and facilities will be available for viewing.



Kiko Farms milk 170 Holsteins and recently completed some major facility updates. They include a new pack barn for special needs cows in 2021. In 2022 they installed 3 A5 Lely Robots. They have Robotic manure removal. Combined with a Lely Juno feed pusher already in place, there is a lot of new technology to check out.



Kiko Farms also has an outstanding herd of Holstein cows and heifers. In a recent classification the highlights included seven new Very Good 2-year-olds and five new Excellent cows. Their Holsteins have won numerous ribbons and awards in the show ring including Grand Champion honors at the District 1 & 2 show. Evan Kiko was awarded the Ohio Holstein Association Junior Buckeye Breed Builder award in 2020.



For more information contact the Ohio Holstein Association 330-264-9088 email oholstein@sssnet.com. Everyone is welcome to attend.