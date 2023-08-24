Ohio Soybean Association Hometown Tour is underway

Share Facebook

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) Hometown Tour is underway with three stops scheduled in the next week.

Friday, Aug. 25

Layman Farms, Kenton

Monday, Aug. 28

Kemp Farms, West Manchester,

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Bluegrass Farms, Jeffersonville

The Hometown Tour is an opportunity for farmers to gather and learn about precision ag, including autonomous tractors, as well as specialty soybean opportunities, soy-based biofuels and more. Lunch is provided and the event is free; however, attendees must register in advance. CCAs, CPAgs, CPSSs and CPSCs who attend are eligible to receive one CEU credit. Each event will run from 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“We’ve had great success with farmer meetings, and we decided to take our organization on tour and meet farmers where they are,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA president and Shelby County soybean farmer. “We hope to provide a day full of fellowship and expert insight, especially since each meeting’s agenda will look slightly different.”

The first stop of the tour took place on August 10 at Goeble Farms in Stryker and another meeting in northeast Ohio is still being planned. For more information and registration, visit www.soyohio.org/hometown.