Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 314 | Oil and Gas Update, With a Side of Rain

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Joel Penhorwood of Ohio Ag Net talk with Clif Little about the oil and gas industry within eastern Ohio. Little works as an Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources for Ohio State University Extension in Guernsey County. He specializes in beef, sheep, forages, grazing systems, and oil and gas leasing. He is also the author of Important Aspects of an Oil and Gas Lease. Here’s the link to his article: https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/anr-88.

More in this week’s podcast:

Patrick Twining, Lorain County Fair: Patrick talks with Dusty about the massive rainfall that happened at the Lorain County fair, where some places saw 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Bill McDonald, Seed Consultants: What impact will the recent rainfall have on the yields this fall? Dale stops to talk with Bill to find the impact growers will see.

John Brien, AgriGold: Joel chats with John to converse about the recent rainfall and what diseases such as tar spot can be spotted in Ohio fields.

Joel chats with John to converse about the recent rainfall and what diseases such as tar spot can be spotted in Ohio fields. Jared Chester, Beck’s: At the Beck’s research farm, Jared discusses with Joel about applying your fungicide with a drone vs ground method.