Soybeans, sunflowers, and farming near an urban center

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Since 1946 the Sullivan family has been farming in Franklin County. The farm now owned by Matt and Amy Sullivan has changed over the years. Matt and Amy, along with their sons Caleb and Timothy and Caleb’s wife Clair, operate Circle S Farms. What was originally a diversified livestock farm in the 1940s, later specialized in turkey production. Matt’s grandfather raised over 13,000 turkeys at one time on the family farm, supplying turkey to the Big Bear stores in central Ohio. As time went on and the family grew, the cropping mix changed. In addition to growing corn and soybeans, Matt’s father realized that there were opportunities to serve the fast-growing urban center of Columbus, so he started Circle S Farms. They diversified their crop operation by also producing strawberries, pumpkins and other vegetable crops. Since the passing of his father 17 years ago, Matt and Amy have transitioned Circle S Farms out of many of the vegetable crops and focused more on the pumpkins and now have also transitioned from strawberries to sunflowers.

“We have been growing pumpkins since 1980,” Matt said. “With the farm located just 20 miles from Columbus, we see agritourism as an opportunity, and have a role in giving our customers a slice of agriculture. We know that they understand what a grocery store is, but they don’t necessarily know what a farm is.”

Caleb and Timothy Sullivan have become a part of Circle S Farms and have taken on unique roles. While everyone in the family works off the farm, each one has also embraced new on-farm opportunities. Caleb’s focus is social media.

“He developed a knack for social media during high school and through college and now works full time for Ag Pro doing social media and marketing,” Matt said. “Caleb is able to bring that experience and new ideas back to the farm.”

Timothy is in college at The Ohio State University studying Ag Systems Management with a focus on crop management and will be graduating soon and plans to bring his knowledge back to Circle S Farms as well.

Matt works off the farm as the facility manager at the Molly Caren Ag Center and Farm Science Review. “I’ve been with Farm Science Review for 20 years and tell people that I am the behind-the-scenes guy at the Review. It’s wonderful to work with the staff and administration and put together a farm show that is nationally recognized and being able to bring the farming community together once a year and celebrate agriculture, to kick the tires, and see field demonstrations, and eat the great food, and take in the programs, and watch all the different industries come together,” Matt said. “By the way, there is going to be an autonomous tractor demonstration at the Review this year, so folks will want to be sure to check that out.”

Sullivan got his start working in the Agricultural Engineering Department at Ohio State in the mid 1990s specializing on precision ag technology, teaching farmers about light bars and later GPS RTK technology.

As a farmer located just 20 miles away from one of the largest metro areas in the state, there are unique challenges the Sullivans face daily.

“We are challenged with the amount of traffic we have around us,” Sullivan said. “We live on a state route, and there is a lot of traffic, and it is dangerous.”

Another challenge is the development of farm ground away from production agriculture. Circle S Farms is in the Big Darby Watershed. The Big Darby is a state and nationally protected scenic river. The metro-parks are buying up a lot of farmland in the watershed to expand the parks system.

“There is also a lot of solar development going on in Franklin and Madison counties and presents many challenges, and is literally in my back door right now,” Matt said. “As a family we looked at the situation and decided we can either have lemons or we can make lemon-aide. We can moan and groan about it, or we can look at it and see what the potential is for us to farm within an urban area. That’s why we are focused on the specialty agriculture and agri-tourism.”

The Sullivans still raise corn and soybeans as well. Their acreage outside of the specialty crops is roughly a 50/50 split between corn and soybeans. They primarily use no-till for soybeans and, depending on the weather, also the corn. They also raise some cover crops. (Matt serves on the Ohio No-till Council.) This year the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow and Ohio Crop Tour paid a visit to their Franklin County Farm. One field of soybeans that caught the crop tour scouts eye was a soybean field located around the building site.

“We have been very blessed with rain in this area and the rains have been very timely. We had the early dry spell in May, but then have received the rains we needed,” Matt said. “We got those beans in early and are really excited about it. Anytime you can follow pumpkins with a crop, it is an amazing opportunity. The pumpkin fields are like rested ground. Pumpkins are not as intensive to raise as corn or soybeans. This field was planted on April 13 and are a 3.1 maturity Pioneer E3 bean. We’ve applied both fungicide and insecticide. We’re really excited to see how they do.”

The Sullivans have several outlets for their crops. For their corn, there is a Cargill ethanol plant in Bloomingburg, near Washington Court House. For their soybeans, there is a soybean facility owned by The DeLong Company near Lockbourne. There is also an ADM facility they can deliver beans to on Hamilton Road.

“They all stay pretty competitive,” Matt said.