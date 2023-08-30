Succession planning: What are you waiting for?

In this featured audio discussion, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood sits down with Farm Credit Mid-America’s Melanie Strait-Bok, senior vice president of agricultural lending, for an in-depth look at the many tools and advice at farmers’ fingertips to make a succession plan for their operation. The topic has been a touchy one for many farms in the past, but as Strait-Bok details, there has never been a better time to get started, including exceptional resources for up and coming farmers through the Growing Forward Program.
