Sudden Death Syndrome of Soybean in Ohio

By Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora and Jenna Moore, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-27

We are finding fields in Ohio affected by sudden death syndrome (SDS). These symptoms are showing up earlier than normal. SDS is caused by the fungal pathogen Fusarium virguliforme. This species is the most prevalent in the region, however, other Fusarium species can cause SDS.

With support and funding from Ohio Soybean Council, we will process soybean plants with SDS symptoms from fields in Ohio to: 1) Determine the species and genetic diversity of Fusarium associated with SDS in Ohio, and 2) Determine the fungicide sensitivity of isolates in the culture collection. To successfully achieve these goals, we need your help.

If you are seeing SDS symptoms, we encourage you to submit a sample to the Soybean Pathology and Nematology Laboratory in the Department of Plant Pathology at The Ohio State University in Columbus (read more HERE). If it is SDS, we want to determine what Fusarium species is the causal agent. To submit samples, dig out three to five symptomatic plants (including roots), placed them in a plastic bag, complete the SDS submission form, and submit them to our lab. Do not hesitate to contact your extension educator or us if you have any questions. Read more about SDS and other mid-season diseases of soybean HERE.

Mail your samples to:

OSU Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab

Attn: Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ph.D.

110 Kottman Hall

2021 Coffey Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43210

lopez-nicora.1@osu.edu