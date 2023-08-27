Sustainable Agriculture Grants now available from North Central Region SARE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The North Central Region — Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) program currently has four open grant programs to fund research and education projects that advance sustainable agricultural practices in the North Central region.

Since 1988, NCR-SARE’s competitive grants have advanced agricultural innovation that promotes economic viability, stewardship of the land, air, and water, and quality of life for farmers, ranchers, and their communities.

These grant programs are for farmers, ranchers, scientists, educators, institutions, organizations, and others exploring sustainable agriculture in the 12 states in the North Central region (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin). Learn more about these open grant programs at https://northcentral.sare.org/grants/.

NCR-SARE’s open grant programs

• Farmer Rancher Grant Program — a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers. Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. Central, Dec. 7, 2023. NCR-SARE will host a Zoom meeting about this grant program on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. Central. Register for this meeting now at https://umn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcsceCrrzMtHtTkCgcAOxK1_JQTXIjVM329#/registration.

• Research and Education Grant Program — a competitive grant program for researchers and educators. Preproposals for this program must be received by 4 p.m. Central on Oct. 5, 2023. NCR-SARE will host a Zoom meeting about this grant program on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Central. Register for this meeting now at https://umn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwofuCvpjgrHd2qxzN1oDALYb7JGwxQs6H6#/registration.

• Youth Educator Grant Program — a competitive grant program for youth educators to encourage youth to try sustainable practices. Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. Central, Nov. 9, 2023. NCR-SARE will host a Zoom meeting on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. Central about this grant program. Register for this meeting now at https://umn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIucOGtqj8qGdCQQi7Q59QsVnkHuP__aQoA#/registration.

• Partnership Grant Program — a competitive grant program for cooperative projects between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers. Proposals for this grant program must be received 4 p.m. Central, Oct. 19, 2023. NCR-SARE will host a Zoom meeting about this grant program on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Central. Register for this meeting now at https://umn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwofuCvpjgrHd2qxzN1oDALYb7JGwxQs6H6#/registration.