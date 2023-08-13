Taste of Franklin County

Share Facebook

The Franklin County Farm Bureau event will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at Waterman Farm, The Ohio State University from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $50 for members and $75 for guests. Attendees will get to tours the various gardens, the Controlled Environment Agriculture Research Complex (CEARC), dairy and pawpaw patch.

There will be a “Make your own pizza” Station outside the CEARC facility. Individuals, couples, and families will be able to create their own taste combination. Produce will be provided from the OSU gardens, local mozzarella cheese provided by Micelli Cheese, and the pizza-making oven and hands-on building provided by Phoenix Marketing.

Dinner will be prepared by the OSU Hospitality students/interns under the direction of Chef David Wolfe. Produce will be provided by the OSU gardens and Master Gardeners. The protein will be donated by the OSU Meat Lab. Lyda Garcia and her student team will smoke and prepare the beef brisket and jalapeno bratwursts and be on-site to serve and educate our guests. Ohio wines and brews will be purchased from/provided by Plum Run Winery and Grove City Brewery. Several small local businesses will also be showcased on the east side of the OSU Extension Offices during the event.