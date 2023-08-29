Truck dump demo

Share Facebook

On Sept. 6, Cargill customers are invited to see the new truck dump at Cargill’s new Sidney North facility at 701 South Vandemark Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including lunch.

The event will include of cart tours of what the soybean delivery experience will be at the state-of-the-art crush plant. PPE will be provided, but all visitors must wear long pants and closed toe shoes. Customers bringing their truck license plant numbers can get Compuweigh cards if needed and see truck routs for beans, meal and hulls.