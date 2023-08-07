Share Facebook

Last week, warm and dry conditions dominated across the State, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 18.5 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, a decrease from the previous week. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 1.7 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 23 short, 71 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 6 was 71.3 degrees, 0.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.17 inches of precipitation, 0.65 inches below average. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 6.

While crop condition ratings improved, crop progress for corn and soybeans remained near or behind the five-year average for the majority of the State. Southwestern counties experienced below-average moisture levels, leading some farmers to report crop stress. Corn silking progress reached 87 percent and corn dough progress was 20 percent complete. Soybeans blooming was 82 percent complete and pod setting progress reached 48 percent. Corn and soybean condition were 73 and 67 percent good to excellent, respectively. Oats were 95 percent harvested. Second cuttings of alfalfa were 93 percent complete, and second cuttings of other hay were 67 percent complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 32 and 22 percent complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week. Livestock were reported to be in good condition, benefitted by seasonally moderate temperatures and improved pasture.