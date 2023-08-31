Wheat management and input survey

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Laura Lindsey and Matthew Hankinson, Ohio State University Extension

This fall, with funding from Ohio Corn and Wheat, we will begin a new project “The Wheat to Beat” to identify management practices of interest to farmers that improve wheat yield, profitability, and quality. This project will include a “people’s choice treatment.” To vote on management practices and inputs to be examined in this study, please complete this brief survey: https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7TJJyZf8mK2oNXo.

Please complete the survey by Sunday, Sept. 3.

Project guidelines:

Location — A high-yielding wheat variety will be planted in three locations (Northwest Agricultural Research Station in Wood County, Wooster Campus in Wayne County, and Western Agricultural Research Station in Clark County).

Baseline treatments — The wheat variety to be planted at all three locations is Seed Consultants 13S22. At all three locations, soil test P and K will be adequate for wheat production. (You may choose to apply additional fertilizer if you wish and can indicate this on the survey.) In the fall, 20-30 pounds of N/acre will be applied.

Evaluation — We will be evaluating management and input combinations that result in highest grain yield, highest profitability, and high grain quality at the three research locations.