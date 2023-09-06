ASA submits comments on Enlist draft biological opinion

Share Facebook

This summer the American Soybean Association (ASA) submitted comments on the draft biological opinion on Enlist One and Enlist Duo registrations, underscoring how the crop protection tools are vital for U.S. soybean producers.

“As agricultural producers, we believe it is critical to have the availability of crop protection tools, like Enlist One and Enlist Duo, to continue the safe, affordable and sustainable production of food,” ASA states in the comments. “Having a broad array of pesticides and the guidance to use them safely will significantly contribute to our need to sustainably feed 9.7 billion people by 2050.”

ASA is generally supportive of the draft biological opinion conclusions and the steps it proposes for registration amendments. In the comments, the association highlights Enlist uses, benefits, risk management and mitigation. ASA urges EPA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to consider adding double cropping as an approved runoff mitigation on Enlist labels.

Additionally, ASA resubmitted comments shared with EPA in August 2021 to reiterate the immense agricultural production using and environmental benefits of Enlist. ASA appreciates the work of EPA and FWS on the draft and stands ready to assist as needed to ensure U.S. soy growers reliable access to critical crop protection tools that are safe for the environment.

This action comes after the Jan. 12, 2022 EPA prohibition of the herbicide in 217 counties across the country, including 12 southern Ohio counties. The 12 Ohio counties that were not submitted for use by Corteva are home to the endangered American Burying Beetle. EPA removed the restricted use for all Ohio counties prior to the 2022 planting season.