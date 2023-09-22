Attendees enjoyed new tech, great weather at 2023 Farm Science Review

Share Facebook

More than 116,786 attendees made the trip to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center this week for the 61st annual Farm Science Review and left with new products, new ideas and new connections.

The three-day farm show welcomed 35,902 visitors on Tuesday, 59,641 on Wednesday and 21,243 on Thursday, all of whom experienced beautiful Ohio fall weather.

“As far as shows go historically, this one is at the top of the list in terms of attendee-exhibitor interactions, field demonstrations and weather conducive to folks enjoying their time here,” said Nick Zachrich, FSR manager. “We’ve had lots of great feedback from attendees and exhibitors alike on how the connections made here this week will be prudent to the agriculture industry as a whole in the years ahead.”

For exhibitors, it’s a chance to connect with current and potential customers. Brad Bergefurd, an agronomist with Brandt, said his company has been exhibiting at FSR for over 10 years now.

“We’re here to share the research and programs we have for farmers in Ohio to adopt, if they so choose,” he said. “Farmers here are looking for little things they can do to increase profits, and that’s where we come in.”

For farmers, it’s a fun trip to make just before harvest begins.

“We’re here to see the latest and the greatest,” said Patty Mann, a corn and soybean farmer from Jackson Center. “We see old friends, businesses we work with and just come to kick the tires.”

Highlights from the show included:

Five hundred acres of corn and soybeans were harvested during the daily field demos (FSR is the only farm show with both corn and soybean harvest).

A special exhibit for the 60th anniversary of the Slow Moving Vehicle emblem (this year’s FSR coincided with National Farm Safety and Health Week).

Ask the Expert sessions covering a wide array of topics, including market updates and succession planning, with educators from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Science.

The 2024 show is scheduled for Sept. 17-19 of next year.

“Planning is already underway for next year’s show and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to an even bigger and better Farm Science Review,” Zachrich said.