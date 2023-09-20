Automation advancements impress at the 2023 Farm Science Review

New automation options have taken center stage at the 2023 Farm Science Review. In our latest video, join Joel Penhorwood of the Ohio Ag Net as he hears from Dr. John Fulton from The Ohio State University to explore the latest in agricultural automation. From high-flying drone companies to a state-of-the-art automated mobile irrigation system, and even a tractor retrofit to be fully autonomous, they discuss the details on things available to farmers today.
