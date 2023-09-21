Cattlemen’s Academy to be held in Allen County

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will be hosting cattlemen from across the state to provide education on how to market their cattle and learn about incorporating implant technology. This event will be useful to those who own and operate feedlots, backgrounders, and freezer beef operations.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served first. Special thanks to Farm Credit Mid-America for sponsoring this educational program. The date, location and special guests for the clinic are as follows:

Date: September 26, 2023 @5:30 p.m.

Location: Allen County Fairgrounds

Address: 2750 Harding Hwy, Lima, OH 45804

OCA Update: OCA Staff

Marketing Your Cattle: Pat Lampert, Director of Livestock, Nexus Marketing and National Farmers Organization and Jeff Rose, Operations Manager, Nexus Marketing

Implanting: Seth Clark, Ohio Territory Manager, Merck Animal Health

Dinner Sponsor: Farm Credit Mid-America

Register here for Allen County: https://ohioca.memberclicks.net/allencountycattlemensacademy

Cattlemen’s Academy events are free for OCA members. Those who are not current OCA members may still attend but must pay $75 per family upon registration. This cost includes clinic attendance and an OCA membership. Registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit ohiocattle.org or call the OCA office at (614)873-6736.