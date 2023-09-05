Corn progressing to mature mark in warm, dry conditions

Share Facebook

Last week, warm temperatures and dry days supported favorable row crop development, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 16 percent short, 78 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on September 3 was 67.4 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.02 inches of precipitation, 0.86 inches below average. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 3.

Seasonally moderate temperatures and dry days benefitted crop conditions in most counties. However, some reporters in west-central counties noted excessively dry soils, with moisture-stress evident in some soybean stands. Damaging effects from last month’s high winds and hail were observed by fruit and vegetable growers in several northeastern counties. Ninety percent of corn was in or past dough, 40 percent of Ohio corn was in or past dent, and 2 percent was mature. Corn for silage was 11 percent harvested. Ninetyfive percent of soybeans were setting pods and 3 percent were dropping leaves. Corn and soybean condition were 80 and 76 percent good to excellent, respectively. Second cuttings of other hay were 94 percent complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 75 and 51 percent complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 29 percent complete. Pasture and range condition was rated 73 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week.

