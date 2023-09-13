Share Facebook

It is silage time and, unlike corn grain, quoting the price of silage is challenging with no public market providing official prices. An online decision tool for corn silage sales in Ohio was developed to help producers determine pricing for corn silage sales, based on various resources including extension tools from several land-grant universities and agronomy research.

Some values are guided based on localized and timely information including Ohio county-level cash corn prices from Barchart.com and operation costs in Ohio from Ohio State University Extension. These values will be updated yearly. This tool should only be used for reference and users are encouraged to adjust the value of silage based on their individual circumstances. The full spreadsheet is available for download at Corn Silage Pricing Tool available at the Ohio State University CFAES Knowledge Exchange at kx.osu.edu.