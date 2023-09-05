Early Planting and Soybean Node Counts

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Beck’s “Becknology Days ™ shines a light on education and research. Between the Agronomy Tent Talks and PFR wagon tours showing their practical farm research studies, best management practices for soybean production are given emphasis. Steve Gauck, Eastern Regional Agronomy Manager for Beck’s discussed the benefits they have seen with early soybean planting and then feeding the crop accordingly during this year’s event.

Research conducted at Iowa State explained by pushing up the soybean planting date has yield benefits. By allowing the crop to canopy quickly it maximizes light interception. This also limits weed emergence and competition. The study showed that there was 20% more interception of sunlight and the radiation use efficiency increased with the conversion of light to biomass by 15% when beans were planted earlier than normal.

Gauck explained how these findings worked in practical terms. “Each petiole on a soybean plant feeds a node,” said Gauck. The number of nodes per plant and number of pods per node allows for the calculation of pods per acre, and directly impacts the final yield potential. “According to data taken from Science for Success, a new node forms every 3.7 days from the first trifoliate stage to approximately R5. A 14-day delay in planting can result in the loss of 4 nodes per plant,” said Gauck. “The varieties that we plant today flower approximately one week earlier than those of the past. Today the R1-R6 growth stages last up to 14 days longer than historical varieties did. Delayed planting removes this early flowering advantage. The data showed an estimated 8.2% yield loss in Ohio when delaying soybean planting to May 31.”

“Soybean yields are correlated to the number of nodes per acre,” said Gauck. “A soybean plant will typically have 20 nodes. Soybeans have the ability to produce 600 pods per plant. On average there are only 50-100 pods per plant that set seed. Analyzing the plant itself, 70% of the yield comes from nodes 6-13.”

The number of nodes increases as the plant grows. “The optimal node number on June 21st is 6 or more nodes per plant. That increases to 18-20 by the end flowering,” said Gauck. “The total node number is affected by the relative maturity (RM), with longer RM varieties typically having 1-3 more nodes.”

Early planting results in both increased light quantity and quality. “By planting soybeans early, there is a longer reproductive window. The time period from R1-R6 is longer,” said Gauck. “The R1-R6 window occurs during a period of longer daylength and higher quality light.”

Beck’s has conducted studies on seed treatment and inoculation, as well as the use of starter fertilizer. “Potassium aids in nodulation and the regulation of plant stomata and photosynthesis production, which can increase the number of nodes,” said Gauck.

Along with the number of nodes per plant, the number of pods per node impacts the final yield. “A soybean plant can produce 1,000 flowers. Soybeans naturally abort 80% of those flowers,” said Gauck. “PFR research has shown that the use of sugars can help to retain flowers. One extra pod per plant is equivalent to 2 bushels per acre. Pods loss can be caused by many factors. Late herbicide applications can cause flower loss. Insect damage is also a contributing factor to pod loss.”

The number of seeds per pod and seed size are the final factors in determining the final yield. “Healthy soybean plants should average 2 to 2 ½ seeds per pod,” said Gauck. “Seed fill begins at the R4 growth stage and is complete by R6. The rate of root growth slows as the seed growth begins, leading to increased moisture sensitivity during this period. Late-season moisture can increase the seed size by extending the seed fill period.”