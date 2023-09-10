Farmer Helps Advance Agriculture with Record Soybean Yield Achievement

Share Facebook

By Brian Leake, Bayer Crop Science

Alex Harrell of Smithville, Georgia has set the world record for soybean yield with an average 206.7 bushels per acre. The yield was harvested August 23 and verified by the University of Georgia extension. Harrell achieved the record with Asgrow® AG48X9 brand soybeans.

“We knew it was going to be very good, but maybe not quite this good,” said Alex Harrell, Georgia Farmer and World Record Soybean Yield Title Holder. “There’s no silver bullet when it comes to high yields, but it’s important to have good products, people and timing. It took a lot of advanced planning and attention to late-season management. We put in a lot of hard work, and we’re excited to have reached this record level.”

Harrell’s world record soybean yield is indicative of advancements in precision breeding, biotechnology and increased knowledge of farm management practices. These components continue to drive crop performance and play an important role in safely increasing the global food supply as farmers continue to feed a growing population expected to increase to 9 billion people by 2050.

“We congratulate Alex on this phenomenal achievement of setting the new all-time soybean yield world record,” said Clint Chaffer, Asgrow Brand Manager. “Farmers and their success are vital to a healthy society, but it’s not an easy job – there are many challenges we can’t control. Asgrow soybeans is proud to offer product solutions to help optimize crop performance. We want farmers to push yield boundaries and unlock the potential of Asgrow soybean technology. It’s at that moment that we are able to learn more about the crop for optimized input use and productivity in the future.”

The growing season Harrell experienced was favorable with mild conditions, other than two weather events of excess rain producing emergence challenges and flooding. Asgrow AG48X9 brand is a late group 4 indeterminate soybean with good emergence, standability and high-yield potential. The plant is bushy in stature with medium-tall height. The product has shown resistance to SCN and southern stem canker. The product has a broad fit from the Delta to the upper and lower Southeast region.

“I’m used to soybeans being about in that 40 bushel-average range,” said Doug Collins, University of Georgia Lee County Extension Agent. “Neither Alex or I thought the yield would be that high, but it was fantastic. I’m thrilled for Alex.”

“Alex was really excited to see this type of yield come across the yield monitor, and we’re just excited to be a part of it,” said Craig Lane, local Asgrow Field Representative. “A systems approach with several products was key to Alex’s success. Some of the products he used included Climate FieldView™, Roundup PowerMAX® 3 herbicide and XtendiMax® herbicide with VaporGrip® Technology, a restricted use herbicide.”