GrowNextGen ambassadors take learning to the farm

In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo speaks with Bret Davis, a farmer in Delaware County. Davis hosted teachers from the GrowNextGen ambassador project at his farm to help them better understand agriculture and how they can build that understanding in the students they teach. From making the connection between agriculture and its products in our everyday lives to cultivating excitement, Davis and Minyo discuss why this type of learning is fundamental for all students – no matter their age.