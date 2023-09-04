Hear Ohio Ag Net on 97.5 WTGR

Share Facebook

We continue to highlight our outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates, carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

We say thank you to Tiger County 97.5 WTGR serving Darke and surrounding counties. Tune in to 97.5 FM to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 6:35 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:10 p.m., and 4:40 p.m.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.