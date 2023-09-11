Hot, dry weather dried topsoil

Share Facebook

Last week’s warm days and mostly fair weather supported crop progress but left some counties excessively dry, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 9 percent very short, 19% short, 68% adequate, and 4% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on Sept. 10 was 72.5 degrees, 4.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.27 inches of precipitation, 0.27 inches below average. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 10.

Some reporters in southwestern counties continued to describe excessive soil dryness, with last week’s field observations indicating evidence of crop stress as corn and soybean stands entered maturation. Ninety-five percent of corn was in or past dough, 53% was in or past dent, and 11% was mature. Corn for silage was 27% harvested. Eight percent of soybeans were dropping leaves. Corn and soybean condition were 82 and 75% good to excellent, respectively. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 88 and 58% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 38% complete. Pasture and range condition was rated 68% good to excellent, down from the previous week.

