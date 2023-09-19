ODA hosts H2Ohio event in Putnam County

Share Facebook

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discussed open enrollment for the H2Ohio program in the original 14 county Maumee River Watershed at a press event today in Putnam County. Producers are now eligible to enroll or re-enroll acreage into proven, science-based, best management practices (BMPs) that contribute toward improving water quality in Lake Erie and other bodies of water.

H2Ohio farmer Jeff Duling hosted ODA officials, the Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative (OACI) and members of the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate for an update on the program. Attendees also viewed a drone demonstration by Midwest Air LLC, planting cover crops into standing corn. Overwintering cover crops are one of H2Ohio’s BMPs farmers are implementing to protect Ohio’s water quality.

Following Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio statewide expansion announcement this week, ODA’s H2Ohio experts also discussed the plan to enroll an additional 500,000 acres across the state.