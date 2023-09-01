Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 1, 2023

Share Facebook

Warmer today as sunshine dominates once again. Our dry pattern remains on track to hold through next Thursday morning. Temps will be well above normal from late this weekend through next week, with humidity values climbing for Sunday and Monday. Drydown will continue at a fast pace as evaporation remains at near maximum levels.

Next Thursday night into Friday, we have a disturbance working through the region that triggers scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain totals look to be from a few hundredths to near or under .25″, with most of the state under half an inch. We end up with only 60% coverage as well. The map below shows potential as we see it this morning.

Behind that system we go back to a drier pattern for the finish of the week and weekend. That pattern gets bolstered by a lack of moisture and systems to the west, meaning we can go through the 15th at least with only this one threat of rain that we see next Thursday.