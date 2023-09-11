Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 11, 2023

Share Facebook

A frontal boundary is working toward us, but we stay dry for most of today still. The day starts with sun, but clouds increase in NW part of the state this afternoon. Rain showers develop in far NW OH this afternoon, but will not make it too far south and east initially. Tonight and tomorrow showers spread over the rest of the state. We end up with event rain totals from a few hundredths to .6″ and 80% coverage. Moisture will be done before sunrise on Wednesday, but not much before. The map below shows rain totals from late today through sunrise Wednesday.

Dry weather returns to finish we week. Clouds may linger in parts of the state Wednesday, but we clear out completely in all locations Wednesday night. We are fully sunny and dry to finish the week, but also cooler. Temps will be near to below normal Wednesday through Friday. We start to warm up some over the weekend, but stay precipitation free. Then next week we are fully dry Monday through Thursday with mild to warm temps and slightly higher humidity. However drying from Wednesday through all of next week will be significant, and that will allow crops to mature and dry down quickly. The rains that we get in the next 24-36 hours will have to sustain us through likely the end of next week at least…and our totals again will not be all that spectacular tonight and tomorrow.