Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 12, 2023

Scattered rain showers move through Ohio today. The rains, while not overly impressive, will mean we take a bit of pause in drying for a good 24-36 hours. Rains started overnight in many areas, and will continue to march east and southeast through the state today. Rain totals will end up between a few hundredths and half an inch with coverage at 70% of Ohio. The map below shows rain accumulation through sunrise tomorrow.

Behind the frontal passage, we are cooler for the rest of the week. Clouds may be very slow to dissipate tomorrow, but we still think that some sun is likely, especially in western and NW parts of the state. The rest of the state will clear out completely overnight tomorrow night. We are sunny, dry, cool and less humid to finish the week Thursday and Friday. Temps warm a bit over the weekend, but we stay precipitation free for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks like a dry week as well, as the pattern extends from Monday through Friday. We do expect warmer air to be here with temps above normal, and humidity climbs a bit as well. But, overall we are looking for net drying next week, and the moisture that we see today will have to tide us over through pretty much all of next week. Chances are slim at this point for another round of moisture in this 10 day forecast window.