Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 15, 2023

One threat of moisture over the next 10 days, and it comes the last part of this weekend. We are sunny, dry and pleasant for the entire day today and tomorrow as well. Temps are comfortable, humidity levels stay low. A minor disturbance moves across Ohio to finish the weekend on Sunday. While we still see some sun amongst the clouds, we will also have the threat of showers off and on through the day and evening. Moisture totals are not impressive, at a few hundredths to .4″. Coverage is a little higher in our forecast this morning, though, as we are looking for 60% of the state seeing something. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals through sunrise Monday morning.

The rest of the forecast is precipitation free, warm and a bit more humid. We see full sunshine Monday through Friday of next week. Even the weekend of the 23rd and 24th now looks less active, and we feel there is a large possibility of going all the way into the last full week of September with no moisture. If that thought process holds, we could see a significant increase in harvest activity next week, especially late. There is a system trying to build over the Great Plains late next week, but current tracks lift the bulk of the NE over the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes.