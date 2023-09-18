Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 18, 2023

Share Facebook

We are looking a very dry 10 day forecast period this morning. The scattered light moisture that was around yesterday and last night has moved on and we will be mostly dry this week. Expect full sunshine for today, but temps stay on the cooler side. Late today and tonight, a system will be working out of eastern IA, across far northern IL and far southern WI. This will potentially through some clouds into far NW OH tomorrow evening and overnight, but moisture dries up well to our west. Humidity levels will climb a bit at mid week, and we won’t completely rule out an isolated shower Wednesday. However, an overwhelming majority of the state will stay dry.

Sunny, warm, dry weather takes hold Thursday and we stay in that pattern through the weekend and the first half of next week. A strong system triggers significant rain and thunderstorms for the eastern Great Plains and western corn belt…but looks to fall apart well before getting here. That means that overall, we will be dry for pretty much all of the coming 10 day period. The map below shows total precipitation from today through next Wednesday night.