Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 19, 2023

Dry weather continues for the most part over the state through the weekend. We likely see a few clouds Hlate this afternoon and tonight into tomorrow in far NW Ohio with a few renegade showers popping up, and then tomorrow afternoon the same area can see a repeat. However, coverage in NW OH will be under 30% and rain totals will be a few hundredths to a couple tenths. The majority of the state will be dry both days. We see a continuation of the sunny, warm and dry pattern from Thursday through Sunday. Temps will be above normal, evaporation at near maximum levels. Humidity values may climb a bit going into late week and the weekend.

Next week we see a pattern change, as a significant system sweeps out of the western corn belt. The front itself seems to fall apart a bit, but we have an upper level low that will park over Lake Michigan and rotate plenty of moisture around it for Monday through Thursday. We can see a chance of showers every day in that period. Rain totals and coverage are not impressive on a day by day basis, but combined over the 4 days, we can see rain totals of .25″-1″ and coverage at about 80%. The map below shows rain potential for the combined period. However, even if we are at the lower end of the range, this likely slows harvest pace, as we will not be doing significant drying during the period. We will continue to watch this system unfold…the key to it will be how long it takes for the upper level low to move through/out of the region.