Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 21, 2023

Mostly sunny, warm and dry from today through the weekend. Temps remain above normal for this time of year, and humidity will climb a bit in the days ahead. This will set us up for excellent drying with evaporation rates at near maximum levels now through the weekend.

Next week we see a system trying to move into the eastern corn belt and stalling out. That will trigger scattered showers Monday through Thursday, but right now, the best action seems to settle in over Indiana and Michigan to our west. However, we are still projecting a bit of moisture into Ohio through that period, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Rain totals can be .2″-.75″ with coverage at 60%. By far the best chances are in western OH, but at this point we are not ready to rule any location out. The map below shows rains Monday through Thursday combined.

Behind that system, we are back to dry weather. Not as warm, but dry. The set up looks dry over the rest of the country looks dry as well, so we should be able to put together a dry window to get back to the fields as we move into the first week of October.