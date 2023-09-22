Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 22, 2023

Share Facebook

We are taking all hint of rain out of the forecast this morning, and we are fully dry for the next 10 days. There continues to be moisture firing off to our west, but the system runs into the Mississippi River and dies. Today there can be a few scattered showers in IL, but that is as close as any moisture gets.

Over the weekend we are sunny, warm and dry, perhaps a bit more humid. Next week we are removing all rains. Monday through Friday will feature full sunshine. Even the system that was threatening the OH valley is dissipating and as such we likely see only some clouds. In short, we see no threat of precipitation for the next 10 days. The map below shows cumulative rains for the region through next Friday.