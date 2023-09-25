Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 25, 2023

Share Facebook

After a beautiful weekend, we start the work week off with more clouds. Today we look for a mix of sun and clouds, and then tomorrow and Wednesday we likely end up with more clouds than sun. Moisture is trying to build back into our forecast in Ohio tomorrow and especially Wednesday. This moisture is a combination of the remains of a frontal boundary that fizzled out over WI, IL and IA yesterday and last night, some action developing on the outer rim of Canadian High pressure that is slowly working into southern Ontario, and then the remains of some moisture in the Mid Atlantic and appalachia that is backing into the state from the east and south. Together, they all bring us to the point that we can’t rule scattered shower action, especially from later tomorrow through Wednesday, over the state. Rain totals will not be impressive at all in many areas, but we have the potential for a few hundredths to .8″ with coverage at 60%. The map below shows the look that we are suggesting this morning.

Behind the moisture threat, we turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry to finish the week from Thursday (more clouds there) through the weekend on Sunday. We continue the dry pattern next week monday through at least Wednesday. This will allow a return to the fields if you just happen to get chased out tomorrow or Wednesday, or, a continued run at harvest if you miss out on the scattered threat we are brining up for this week this morning.