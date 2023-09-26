Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 26, 2023

Share Facebook

Clouds and moisture build in over Ohio today and tomorrow, a collaboration between the remains of an old front moving in from the west, some moisture on the edge of building canadian high pressure from the north and some post tropical moisture backing the pattern up from the east. Actual precipitation over the 36 hours starting noon today and going through tomorrow will still be hit and miss, but we end up with about 70% coverage of rains that can range from .1″ to 1″. The map below shows rain totals from noon today through daybreak Thursday. The clouds keep a lid on temps as we stay normal to a bit below normal both days.

Dry weather returns to finish the week and we keep that dry pattern going through all of next week. Clouds will give way to sun Thursday, and then we are sunny, warm and dry for Friday through at least next Thursday. Temps will be normal to above normal, with near maximum evaporation and fast drying. This should allow for a quick return to field work, or at least a quick recovery to start field work, if you are in that camp