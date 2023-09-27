Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Clouds around today and we will see some shower action working across the state. Moisture can be highly variable, but we can look for .1″-1″ over 70% of the state. The map below shows additional moisture potential today.

Clouds will be slow to leave tomorrow, but will eventually break up. We won’t completely rule out a lingering shower or two in the morning, but generally think action is done before daybreak. Temps stay depressed thanks to the clouds, but will not be cold by any stretch.

We turn out sunny, warm and dry for Friday, and stay with that same pattern all the way through next week. Evaporation will stay strong and drying will be fast. This should allow us to return to the fields or get into the fields relatively quickly and make good progress on field work through the week. The next chance of moisture may hold off until we get into the weekend of the 7th and 8th.