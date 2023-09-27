Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds hanging around today, and we still will have to deal with a bit of moisture to start the day, at least over eastern locations. Its best to look at your Thursday as a transition day. We will see clodus break up in the west some as the day progresses, but it likely takes into this evening to see clearing start in the east. However, clearing is coming.

We are sunny, warm and dry for tomorrow through at least next Wednesday. Temps will be near normal, and we should experience near maximum evaporation. Drying will be fast, and a return or move to the fields should happen by tomorrow afternoon or Saturday at the latest.

A front threatens the eastern corn belt next Wednesday night into Thursday, but currently we are projecting that precipitation stays to our west and north. If that holds we will continue to be dry Thursday through Saturday midday. However, we will be significantly warmer and more humid, so instability will make us have to keep an eye out for pop up showers. The map below shows afternoon highs next Thursday.

A strong front arrives next weekend for Saturday afternoon (7th) and Sunday (8th). This front has potential for .5″-1.5″ rains and nearly 100% coverage. But, it is a full 10 days out, so we expect that solution to change as we get closer to the event.