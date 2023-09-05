Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 5, 2023

Share Facebook

We have some potential moisture in the forecast this morning, but it will not fall today. We continue to see very warm, very muggy air coming up from the south and southwest for your Tuesday. Plenty of sun is expected today, with mostly fair weather clouds. Rain is pushing north out of the mid-Mississippi valley, but will stay locked up to the west over southern IL and IN.

Tomorrow we see a system moving in from the Upper Midwest. Clouds will increase here around midday, and we start to see some showers in the afternoon in NW OH. From there, the rain spreads east and south through the evening and overnight. We should see action wind down just ahead of dawn on Thursday. Rain totals for Wednesday afternoon and night will be a few hundredths to .75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Clouds linger for a large part of Thursday, but will not bring additional precipitation, save for a few sprinkles here and there. Temps will be cooler behind the Wednesday system for sure. The map below shows rain potential from the Wednesday-early thursday system.

Sun returns Friday, and stays through the weekend. We are cooler and much less humid, making for a very comfortable period. We extend that sunny, cool and dry pattern through next Monday.

A cool front sags south into the state next Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers with it. Moisture does not look all that impressive, and at this point we are expecting only a few hundredths to a few tenths over about 60% of the state. Behind the front we are cooler again with low humidity for Wednesday through Friday.

A significant low pressure system looks to exit the central plains next Thursday into Friday, and will have the potential to bring rain and thunderstorms to our area as we head into mid-month