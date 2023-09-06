Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 6, 2023

Share Facebook

We have the potential for some rain today as cooler air rides a system in from the NW. Moisture is not super significant, but we still may end up with .1″-.75″ over about 80% of the state by the time we get to sunrise tomorrow morning. The system today will start with action in NW Ohio around midday, and then spread over the rest of the state through the afternoon, evening and overnight. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals through 7AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry from morning on through the rest of the day, but clouds hold firm. While we dont expect moisture, we won’t be able to completely rule out activity over the state. Then on Friday we will likely see some scattered showers moving through as part of the wrap around, backside circulation through the morning hours. Coverage will be only about 40% of the state, and we are only expecting a couple of tenths or less. Clearing starts in earnest later Friday afternoon.

The weekend and next monday will be sunny, dry and pleasant with low humidity and significantly cooler temps than what we started this week with. Next Tuesday a cold front sweeps through and gives us a chance at .1″-.5″ rains over 60% of the state. Then we dry back down for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A system developing in the central plains for next Thursday afternoon may give us a shot at some showers and storms into next weekend, but the track of that system is uncertain, and with cooler air dominating the week next week, it may track farther south. But, we are watching it.