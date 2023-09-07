Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast September 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cooler today with lower humidity. We still see some clouds rotating through on the backside of the front that moved through yesterday, but the low is farther north into Canada, moving into the NE US. The wrap around circulation holds through into tomorrow morning. We won’t rule out a few showers popping up over the state later today and tomorrow , but coverage will be limited eastern and southern parts of the state. The system stalls over New England and the Mid Atlantic states into the weekend, and while western and NW parts of Ohio turn out partly to mostly sunny for Saturday, Sunday, clouds are a much bigger issue east and Southeast, with even lingering showers into Sunday midday. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with very pleasant conditions, near to a bit below normal temps and low humidity.

Our next front works through overnight next Monday night through Tuesday early afternoon. This front has some scattered light moisture, on the order of a few hundredths to half an inch. We still are expecting only about 60% coverage. The map below shows precip and coverage from that frontal passage.

Behind the system we get sun back late Tuesday afternoon. Then we can pencil in a good deal of sun for Wednesday through Saturday with temps normal to a bit above normal. The overall feel will be comfortable with humidity values being kept in check. There is a small chance of scattered showers as we finish the weekend next weekend and move into the following week, but right now organization looks suspect.