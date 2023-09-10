Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud Program celebrates 30 years

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Made in Ohio, grown in Ohio. During Ohio Proud month, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is celebrating 30 years of supporting Ohio communities producing Ohio-made and grown products. From fresh meats, fruits and vegetables to dairy products and snack foods, families can find one-of-a-kind products grown and made in Ohio by looking for the Ohio Proud logo.

An Ohio Proud birthday celebration took place during the Ohio State Fair Aug. 1 inside of the Taste of Ohio Café.

Created in 1993, Ohio Proud is the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s marketing program that identifies and promotes food and agriculture made and grown in Ohio. Food and agriculture contributes more than $105 billion to the state’s economy. More than 350 partners across Ohio are currently in the Ohio Proud program including fruit and vegetable growers, meat processors, dairy and cheese makers, snack food companies, bath, and body care products and more.